Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is expected next week to introduced a bill that extends marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples in the South American country.

According to Chilean LGBT rights advocate the Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation, Bachelet will introduce the bill on Monday, August 28.

Bachelet in 2015 signed a bill that recognizes gay couples with civil unions. Many supporters were disappointed that she did not push for equal marriage rights for gay couples, as she had pledged to do during her election campaign. The Bachelet administration in 2016 reached an agreement with the Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation to introduce marriage equality after the group filed a lawsuit with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on behalf of three gay couples who are seeking to marry in Chile.

On January 20, Bachelet announced that her government had started a process to introduce such a bill, which she promised to send to Congress before the end of June.

“The process will allow the country to generate a satisfactory bill on marriage equality, recognizing the same rights for everyone,” she said at the time.

While polls show that a majority (64%) of Chileans support marriage equality, conservative groups and the majority Roman Catholic church strongly oppose such unions.