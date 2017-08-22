Recently out singer Aaron Carter said in an interview this week that he's not interested in dating men.

Carter, 29, came out bisexual earlier this month in an emotional tweet to fans.

Carter broke up with girlfriend Madison Parker just days before he announced his sexuality publicly for the first time.

“I've been hearing a lot of negativity too … like prejudice and slurs, and remarks that I don't deserve,” Carter told TMZ.com. “I want to pursue a relationship with a woman.”

In his original tweet, Carter said that he realized he was attracted to both sexes at the age of 13 and had “an experience” with another man at 17.

“When it comes down to it, really, I had an experience when I was 17 with a guy, but now as an almost 30-year-old man, I'm going to be pursuing relationships with women,” he said.

In an earlier radio interview, Carter said that he was open to the possibility of dating men.

“All I can say is that I'm really looking forward to the future right now. And whether I choose to be with a woman or a man is my decision,” Carter said.