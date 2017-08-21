Leo Varadkar, Ireland's first openly gay prime minister, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marched in Montreal's LGBT Pride parade on Sunday.

Varadkar was on his first day of a three-day visit to Canada. The world leaders met for the first time last month when Trudeau visited Ireland.

“I am very happy to be here,” Varadkar said before the parade. “This is a marvelous celebration of inclusiveness, tolerance and diversity.”

He added that Canada and Ireland must play a leading role in advancing equal rights for the LGBT community around the globe.

“One of the things we have in common most of all is that we are countries that understand that diversity is a strength and our differences make us stronger,” Varadkar is quoted as saying by the Montreal Gazette. “Countries that are open, modern and diverse, like Canada and Ireland, have a responsibility to other people in other parts of the world where equality and people's rights are under threat.”

Trudeau described Sunday's events as an opportunity to “challenge ourselves in our thinking, to question where we might not be as open as we think we are, to listen … and to reflect on how we can dance and celebrate today, but how we can change our actions tomorrow.”

According to organizers, roughly 7,000 people participated in Sunday's parade.