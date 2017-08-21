Out professional athletes Jason Collins, Billy Bean and Ryan O'Callaghan on Wednesday helped launch NFL Pride, an affinity group for LGBT employees at the National Football League (NFL).

According to Outsports.com, a blog dedicated to LGBT athletes, roughly 150 people attended the event in New York City, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other top NFL executives.

Collins, the National Basketball Association's (NBA) first openly gay player, Bean, who came out after retiring from Major League Baseball (MLB) and serves as the MLB's first ambassador for inclusion, and O'Callaghan, a former NFL player who recently came out, each spoke on how to create a more inclusive environment in sports.

In coming out earlier this summer, O'Callaghan, 33, said that he planned to kill himself after his football career with the Kansas City Chiefs was over.

“My whole plan was to end my life after football. I never planned on living. When I was done with football, that was going to be it,” O'Callaghan said.

He added that he was coming forward with his story to help others. “As long as there are people killing themselves because they are gay, there is a reason for people like me to share my story and try to help.”

Two out NFL employees, John Cora and Michael Castor, pitched the idea of creating an infinity group for LGBT NFL employees to the league's Diversity Council. That meeting led to Wednesday's launch.