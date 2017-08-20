Appearing this week on The Tonight
Show, actor Rami Malek discussed how he's preparing to play Queen
frontman Freddie Mercury in an upcoming film.
Tentatively titled Bohemian
Rhapsody, the film is scheduled to start principal photography in
the UK in mid-September, the band said in a July post.
Mercury, the lead singer of the
legendary band Queen,
who died in 1991 from complications related to AIDS, is considered a
music legend.
“Rami has great presence and he's
utterly dedicated to the project,” Guitarist Brian May and drummer
Roger Taylor said in announcing the project. “He's completely
living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”
But Malek, who is best know for playing
Elliot Alderson on USA Network's Mr. Robot, told host Jimmy
Fallon that he's “terrified” of the role.
“Everyday,” Malek answered when
asked if he's immersing himself in the role. “And it never feels
like it's enough, because those guys, each one of them, is this
incredible artist on their own.”
“Together, collectively, it is a
phenomenon. Things like that don't happen.”
“When they would lay tracks the tape
became clear because they were over dubbing things, they were coming
up with new ideas all the time. It's a phenomenal experience.
They're a talented bunch of dudes and I am terrified,” he
added.