Appearing this week on The Tonight Show, actor Rami Malek discussed how he's preparing to play Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in an upcoming film.

Tentatively titled Bohemian Rhapsody, the film is scheduled to start principal photography in the UK in mid-September, the band said in a July post.

Mercury, the lead singer of the legendary band Queen, who died in 1991 from complications related to AIDS, is considered a music legend.

“Rami has great presence and he's utterly dedicated to the project,” Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor said in announcing the project. “He's completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”

But Malek, who is best know for playing Elliot Alderson on USA Network's Mr. Robot, told host Jimmy Fallon that he's “terrified” of the role.

“Everyday,” Malek answered when asked if he's immersing himself in the role. “And it never feels like it's enough, because those guys, each one of them, is this incredible artist on their own.”

“Together, collectively, it is a phenomenon. Things like that don't happen.”

“When they would lay tracks the tape became clear because they were over dubbing things, they were coming up with new ideas all the time. It's a phenomenal experience. They're a talented bunch of dudes and I am terrified,” he added.