Out singer-songwriter Steve Grand
covers the September issue of UK gay glossy Attitude. In
speaking with the magazine, Grand explained why he enjoys wearing
skimpy swimwear.
The 27-year-old Grand became an instant
celebrity when he released his gay-themed All-American Boy
video on YouTube in 2013. Since then he's released a studio album,
also titled All-American Boy, and
numerous singles.
Grand has filled
his Instagram account with pictures of himself wearing skimpy
swimwear at the beach. The pictures appear to have divided his fans,
with some offering praise and others criticism.
Grand
told Attitude that
he's aware of the controversy the images create and explained why he
enjoys wearing swimwear that barely covers the essentials.
“I'm very well
aware that people [think], 'He looks so tasteless. He looks so
trashy,'” Grand
said.
He explained that
he likes the way the garments present the male physique.
“Like men have
this wonderful thing between their legs that to some degree
protrudes. I think it's a beautiful thing and I like presenting it
in a way that's nice and pleasant and attractive,” Grand said.
Grand
also talked to Attitude
about how he got sober.
(Related:
Steve
Grand rationalized abusing alcohol by saying it made him more
creative.)