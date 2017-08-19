A 49-year-old Imam is facing charges in Denmark over comments he made against the LGBT community following last year's massacre at a gay club in Orlando.

Forty-nine people died and dozens were injured when a lone gunman who claimed allegiance to the so-called Islamic State opened fire at the Pulse nightclub. Police killed the gunman after a three-hour standoff.

Hundreds of people on June 12, 2017 gathered outside Pulse to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

According to the AP, Danish prosecutors have charged the imam for public comments he made last summer against gays, whom he compared to pedophiles.

The imam, who was not identified by prosecutors, has since withdrawn his comments, according to Jyllands-Posten, one of Denmark's largest newspapers.

He is quoted in an article in Skive Folkeblad as saying that “homosexuality is unnatural. It's like having sex with animals. It is similarly abnormal.”

The group Anmeldhad.dk, a group that tracks hate speech, reported the imam to the police.

He is charged with making comments deemed threatening, insulting or degrading to a group of persons because of their sexual orientation and faces a fine and up to two years in jail if found guilty.