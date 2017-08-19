A Romanian bishop suddenly resigned
Friday amid a sex scandal involving a male student.
According to the Romanian Orthodox
Church, the Bishop of Husi, Corneliu Barladeanu, 51, decided to step
aside “for the peace and good of the church.”
The AP reported that Barladeanu was
suspended after an 18-minute video of himself having sex with a male
student emerged. Barladeanu has maintained that he's innocent and
the victim of a prank.
The church announced Barladeanu's
resignation at the end of a two-day Holy Synod where the bishop's
case and another case involving a priest who had sex with a male
student were discussed. The gathering was notable because it was the
first time in its 92-year history that church officials had gathered
to discuss a sex scandal.
The cases have led to demands of more
accountability from the church.
“The message is that you should not
be ordained if your moral behavior does not meet church standards,”
a church spokesman told the AP.
While Barladeanu will no longer hold an
official position, he will remain a monk. Bishops are required to be
monks – who take a vow of chastity – in the orthodox faith.
Eighty-five percent of Romanians belong
to the Orthodox Church.