Viceland, the network from Vice Media and A&E Networks, announced Friday the November 1 premiere of The Trixie & Katya Show, starring RuPaul's Drag Race fan favorites Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova.

According to Viceland's press release, The Trixie & Katya Show was born out of their popular YouTube series UNHhhh. In July, Entertainment Weekly placed the show on its “The Must List,” a compilation of the ten things EW staffers “love this week.”

“The show is a hilarious hybrid of late night, daytime, and advice shows,” Viceland said. “[T]he girls discuss anything and everything from their distinct points of view. Topics run the gamut from hook-ups and break-ups, fear, God, death and porn, to name a few.”

Trixie Mattel was eliminated in the fourth episode of the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Earlier this year, Mattel released Two Birds, her debut album. (Mattel had previously released an EP, Greener, in 2009 credited as Brian Firkus.)

Katya Zamolodchikova also competed on the seventh season of Drag Race. She placed fifth and was voted Miss Congeniality. She returned to become a finalist on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars.

The Trixie & Katya Show is executive produced by Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Nelson Waters and RuPaul.