Apple CEO Tim Cook is among the business leaders criticizing President Donald Trump's response to events over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Cook, who came out gay in 2014, made his comments in an email to Apple employees late Wednesday.

“What occurred in Charlottesville has no place in our country,” Cook wrote, according to BuzzFeed News. “Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path. Its scars last generations. History has taught us this time and time again, both in the United States and countries around the world.”

During a news conference from New York on Tuesday, Trump described some of the people protesting the removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville – which grabbed headlines after a woman died and dozens were injured when an Ohio man drove his car into counterprotesters – as “very fine” and blamed “many sides” for the violence.

Dozens of business leaders took issue with Trump's position, forcing him to disband two business advisory councils.

“We must not witness or permit such hate and bigotry in our country, and we must be unequivocal about it,” Cook added. “I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights. Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans.”

Cook also announced that Apple would be donating $1 million each to the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), organization that track hate groups, including groups opposed to LGBT rights. Apple is also encouraging employees to donate to human rights groups with a “two-for-one” match through the end of September.