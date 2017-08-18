A Texas woman's murder on Saturday marks the 17th killing of a transgender person in the United States this year.

According to local paper the Daily Light, twenty-six-year-old Gwynevere River Song was involved in an argument that led to her fatal shooting. She died in her home, while an unidentified man was transported to the hospital.

Deputies from the Ellis County Sheriff's Office arrived at the 1000 block of Waterford Crossing in Waxahachie, Texas at 5:27 PM to investigate a reported shooting. Waxahachie is the county seat of Ellis County and lies just beyond Dallas' southern suburbs.

Sargent Joe Fitzgerald, the Ellis County Sheriff's public information officer, said that Song “remained inside the residence and succumbed to injuries.”

“Justice of Peace Judge Curtis Polk Jr. with Precinct 3 ordered an inquest. The decedent was taken to the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office,” he added.

According to the blog PGH Lesbian Correspondents, Song was a 2015 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and identified as “femandrogyne” and bisexual.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, released a statement of condolence to the victim's family on Thursday.

“HRC extends sincere condolences to Song's family, friends and community during this difficult time,” the group wrote.

According to the Trans Pride Initiative, Song's mother is planning a memorial vigil for her daughter on Monday, August 21.