A Texas woman's murder on Saturday
marks the 17th killing of a transgender person in the
United States this year.
According to local paper the Daily
Light, twenty-six-year-old Gwynevere River Song was involved
in an argument that led to her fatal shooting. She died in her home,
while an unidentified man was transported to the hospital.
Deputies from the Ellis County
Sheriff's Office arrived at the 1000 block of Waterford Crossing in
Waxahachie, Texas at 5:27 PM to investigate a reported shooting.
Waxahachie is the county seat of Ellis County and lies just beyond
Dallas' southern suburbs.
Sargent Joe Fitzgerald, the Ellis
County Sheriff's public information officer, said that Song “remained
inside the residence and succumbed to injuries.”
“Justice of Peace Judge Curtis Polk
Jr. with Precinct 3 ordered an inquest. The decedent was taken to
the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office,” he added.
According to the blog PGH
Lesbian Correspondents, Song was a 2015 graduate of the
University of Texas at Austin and identified as “femandrogyne”
and bisexual.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, released a statement of
condolence to the victim's family on Thursday.
“HRC extends sincere condolences to
Song's family, friends and community during this difficult time,”
the group wrote.
According to the Trans Pride
Initiative, Song's mother is planning a memorial vigil for her
daughter on Monday, August 21.