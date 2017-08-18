Out singer-songwriter Steve Grand talks
about years of alcohol abuse in the September issue of Attitude.
The 27-year-old Grand became an instant
celebrity when he released his gay-themed All-American Boy
video on YouTube in 2013. Since then he's released a studio album,
also titled All-American Boy, and
numerous singles.
Grand
told Attitude
that he started drinking after a 7-year relationship ended shortly
after he burst on the scene.
“It was
tumultuous, so it ended a couple of times,” Grand said. “There
were some very rough years, even though my video coming out.”
“I was carrying
around all that pain. I was just a sad person in a very dark place.
My rock of the past seven years was gone.”
“I needed to be
numb and push through,” he explained. “After a while I was
drinking every day because I was able to rationalize it and say,
'Well, I'm more creative when I'm drunk.' And most of the time I'm
just at home, so I would be drinking in the morning. Then, on my
shows, I would get destroyed.”
Grand added that he
stopped drinking after he blacked out at a party and woke up in his
own urine.
“I'm so sorry to
all the people who worked with me over that time, because there were
times when I was a nightmare and I'm sure there are things I did and
said that I'd be mortified if I heard about now,” Grand said.