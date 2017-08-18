Out singer-songwriter Steve Grand talks about years of alcohol abuse in the September issue of Attitude.

The 27-year-old Grand became an instant celebrity when he released his gay-themed All-American Boy video on YouTube in 2013. Since then he's released a studio album, also titled All-American Boy, and numerous singles.

Grand told Attitude that he started drinking after a 7-year relationship ended shortly after he burst on the scene.

“It was tumultuous, so it ended a couple of times,” Grand said. “There were some very rough years, even though my video coming out.”

“I was carrying around all that pain. I was just a sad person in a very dark place. My rock of the past seven years was gone.”

“I needed to be numb and push through,” he explained. “After a while I was drinking every day because I was able to rationalize it and say, 'Well, I'm more creative when I'm drunk.' And most of the time I'm just at home, so I would be drinking in the morning. Then, on my shows, I would get destroyed.”

Grand added that he stopped drinking after he blacked out at a party and woke up in his own urine.

“I'm so sorry to all the people who worked with me over that time, because there were times when I was a nightmare and I'm sure there are things I did and said that I'd be mortified if I heard about now,” Grand said.