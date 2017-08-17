The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday endorsed an upcoming concert benefiting at-risk LGBTQ youth.

Scheduled to perform on August 26 at the LoveLoud Festival at Utah Valley University's Brent Brown Ballpark are Imagine Dragons, Neon Trees, Krewella, Nicholas Petricca, Joshua James and Aja Volkman.

NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young, Dancing with the Stars choreographer Julianne Hough and Tom Christofferson are scheduled to appear. Christofferson is an out Mormon and brother of LDS apostle D. Todd Christofferson.

The concert, which benefits four LGBT groups, will be emceed by soloist Alex Boye.

“We applaud the LoveLoud Festival for LGBTQ youth’s aim to bring people together to address teen safety and to express respect and love for all of God’s children,” the church said in a statement. “We join our voice with all who come together to foster a community of inclusion in which no one is mistreated because of who they are or what they believe.”

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, who launched the event and has been critical of the church's opposition to LGBT rights, including its vocal opposition to same-sex marriage, applauded the endorsement, saying that the church's words were “powerful and progressive in a lot of ways.”

“If you are gay, your life and your love is correct,” Reynolds told The Salt Lake Tribune, “and just as valid as my life and my love.”