Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton this
week once again apologized for his past sins, claiming they were the
reason behind a recent firing.
In the 7-minute video uploaded Sunday,
Hilton does not reveal who fired him or what job he was fired from.
The 39-year-old father of two used his celebrity gossip blog to
propel himself into a celebrity. But the path he chose was
controversial. Known for ridiculing celebrities and outing closeted
celebrities, Hilton in 2011 had a change of heart and vowed to no
longer use his blog to bully celebrities.
“There is a reason this happened, and
I'm sorry,” Hilton
said the video. “I'm sorry again. I guess I have to say that
again more often. I'm sorry.”
The realization that he “was the
problem” made him “really sad.”
“To know that, sure, I am opinionated
and sassy, but I have changed. I am not being purposely cruel
towards people. I am not giving people awful nicknames or doodling
inappropriate things on photos. I have grown. I have evolved. And
yet, despite that, a lot of people aren't willing to let me continue
to grow,” Hilton said.
“I will overcome,” he added.
