The Texas Legislature ended a special legislative session a day early on Tuesday without passing a bill that sought to restrict bathroom access for transgender people.

Lawmakers closed the session called by Governor Greg Abbott without passing many of the signature items Abbott, a Republican, had endorsed, including a property tax bill.

The Senate, which is controlled by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a strong proponent of the North Carolina-style law, approved such a bill during the regular session, and it became one of Patrick's first legislative victories during the special session. But the effort to require transgender people to use bathrooms in government buildings, including public schools, that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate faced an uphill battle in the House, where House Speaker Joe Straus, a Republican, had spoken out against such measures and refused to refer the bill to a House committee during the special session.

Dozens of corporations from Amazon to Exxon Mobil had come out against the measure, predicting economic disaster for the state if it were to become law.

Patrick said on Tuesday that he disagreed with their assessment.

“I respect businesses have their opinion and point of view. They were wrong,” Patrick fumed. “All the data they had were wrong.”

GLAAD was among the LGBT rights groups celebrating the news.

“Today's victory shows what can happen when transgender Americans and their allies stay vigilant and push back against legislation that helps no one and harms many,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Texas lawmakers are not scheduled to return to work until 2019.