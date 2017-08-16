In an op-ed published Tuesday, gay
adult film star Colby Keller says that he voted for President Donald
Trump because “democracy in the United States is a farce”
“No one better represents this farce
than an orange-haired comic book villain groomed on television –
decade after decade – to caricature the rich. It is the rich who
benefit from the endless war and economic deprivation that punishes
the rest of us,” Keller wrote in his The
Advocate essay.
Late last month, Keller appeared on a
YouTube show where he said that he does not support Trump, despite
voting for him. Keller said that people angry with his statement
should also know the context of his vote.
“According to political historian and
linguist Noam Chomsky, the United States is responsible for the
murder of nearly 20 million people since the end of World War II,”
Keller wrote. “We are the only nation on earth to deploy nuclear
weapons on a civilian population (twice). The U.S. government
routinely rigs foreign elections, murders political opponents, jails
whistleblowers, deposes elected governments, and uses illegal
chemical and biological weapons on civilian populations (smallpox,
Agent Orange, depleted uranium, white phosphorous, cholera, etc.).”
“No American should feel compelled to
sacrifice their body in defense of the nation’s many irrefutable
crimes. We demand peace, not perpetual war. To insist, for instance,
that we should send our trans kids off to join the U.S. military, in
full equality with other recruits, does nothing more than deny the
more compelling argument that our trans children deserve not the
opportunity to die for their country but the opportunity to live for
themselves. They, like every other American child, deserve education,
housing, and health care.”
“America’s economic system, pegged
largely on the global sale of petroleum to the U.S. dollar, is
stripping the earth of vital resources, irrevocably altering the
planet’s natural climate. We may soon, in fact, deprive our entire
species of its ability to survive and reproduce. We are in the
process of committing the biggest crime the planet has ever
witnessed. Twenty million victims will soon turn to 8 billion.”
“So when I cast my vote last
November, I knew that tying our many political successes in the
ongoing struggle for LGBTQ liberation to an institution in rapid
decline, like our corrupt Democratic Party, is not a strategy to
preserve those gains into the future. Maintaining our rights in a
world destroyed by climate-related chaos will require tremendous
perseverance and fortitude.”
Keller concluded that Trump
“represented a vote against a corrupt system.”
“We can't afford to let different
approaches to strategy undermine our basic, shared commitment to the
future – a future where all of us, and not just the rich and
well-connected, continue to live and love on this planet,” Keller
wrote.