Appearing Tuesday morning on Fox News' Fox & Friends, syndicated columnist Star Parker equated the Confederate flag with the rainbow flag.

Parker, 50, is a conservative political activist, the author of four books and the founder of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE).

Parker appeared on the morning show to discuss President Donald Trump's reaction to events over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a rally against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee descended into violence when an Ohio man drove a car into a group of counterprotesters, killing one woman and wounding many more.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides, on many sides,” Trump said.

Democrats and Republicans criticized the president for not specifically condemning white supremacists. Trump did call out the groups two days later but reversed course at an afternoon press conference on Tuesday, saying that the “alt-left” was also to blame.

Parker, though, praised Trump, saying that his initial comments were “on point.”

“He was exactly on point,” Parker said. “There is an alt-right and there is an alt-left. And this war between the two sides has been going on for a long time. … The alt-left lost [in November] and they're pretty upset about it.”

She went on to equate the grievances of white supremacists to the institutional discrimination faced by sexual minorities in America.

“But you know what’s really interesting and really incredibly ironic here is the same people that are demanding that the Confederate flag comes down are the same people that are insisting that the rainbow flag goes up. These two flags represent the exact same thing,” Parker said. “That certain people groups are not welcome here. So if Nancy Pelosi wants to say that we’re going to start shutting down First Amendment rights of a certain group of people, then what happens the next time that the homosexuals want to walk through an American city and protest and counter protesters come out?”