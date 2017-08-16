A film about a senior male couple
trying to stay together starring Danny DeVito and David Margulies is
among the 35 short films nominated for the Iris Prize, which
recognizes the best in LGBT cinema.
The films will compete in October at
the Iris Film Festival in Cardiff, the capital of Wales. The winner
will walk away with a package valued at £30,000.
On Tuesday, organizers released a montage of the films competing for
this year's prize.
DeVito
not only starred in and directed Curmudgeons,
which is based on a one-act play, he also pursued its production with
his daughter Lucy DeVito, who also appears in the film. Margulies
reprised his role from the play.
In
the film, Jackie (played by DeVito) argues with Ralph (Margulies)
about their separate living arrangements during a visit to the
assisted living facility where he is staying. DeVito proposes fixing
the situation with an elaborate plan that includes a marriage
proposal.
Also
competing are: Adult,
Cocoon, Die Ballade Von Ella Plummhoff (The Ballad by Ella
Plummhoff), Fanny, Get the Life, Goodbye Mr. B, Hello Ms. B, Half a
Life, Hattie Goes Cruising, Im Efgosh Kosem (If I Met a Musician),
Lily, Little Potato, Manley Stanley Takes New York, Mathias, Mamma
Vet Bast (Mother Knows Best), Odd Job Man, One Summer, Paperock,
Picture This, Piscina (Pool), Scar Tissue, Sisak, Sodom's Cat,
Spring, Taste of Love, The Colour of his Hair, The Dam, Maacher Jhol
(The Fish Curry), The Mess he Made, Kopriva (The Nettle), The News
Today, The Rabbi, The Whole World, Tommyteen18 and
We Love Moses.
Andrew
Pierce, Iris Prize chair, said: “These are once again a great mix
of films from every corner of the world with 20 countries represented
this year, including a film which brings together the unlikely
combination of Indonesia, Egypt, Netherlands and the US. Together
these films give a very clear picture of what it’s like to be
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender in 2017.”