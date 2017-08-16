A film about a senior male couple trying to stay together starring Danny DeVito and David Margulies is among the 35 short films nominated for the Iris Prize, which recognizes the best in LGBT cinema.

The films will compete in October at the Iris Film Festival in Cardiff, the capital of Wales. The winner will walk away with a package valued at £ 30,000. On Tuesday, organizers released a montage of the films competing for this year's prize.

DeVito not only starred in and directed Curmudgeons, which is based on a one-act play, he also pursued its production with his daughter Lucy DeVito, who also appears in the film. Margulies reprised his role from the play.

In the film, Jackie (played by DeVito) argues with Ralph (Margulies) about their separate living arrangements during a visit to the assisted living facility where he is staying. DeVito proposes fixing the situation with an elaborate plan that includes a marriage proposal.

Also competing are: Adult, Cocoon, Die Ballade Von Ella Plummhoff (The Ballad by Ella Plummhoff), Fanny, Get the Life, Goodbye Mr. B, Hello Ms. B, Half a Life, Hattie Goes Cruising, Im Efgosh Kosem (If I Met a Musician), Lily, Little Potato, Manley Stanley Takes New York, Mathias, Mamma Vet Bast (Mother Knows Best), Odd Job Man, One Summer, Paperock, Picture This, Piscina (Pool), Scar Tissue, Sisak, Sodom's Cat, Spring, Taste of Love, The Colour of his Hair, The Dam, Maacher Jhol (The Fish Curry), The Mess he Made, Kopriva (The Nettle), The News Today, The Rabbi, The Whole World, Tommyteen18 and We Love Moses .