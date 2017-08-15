JOHNSON'S on Monday helped celebrate
Guncle's Day, partnering with popular mommy blog Mommy Shorts to post
images of gay uncles who work at Johnson & Johnson, the makers of
JOHNSON'S.
Mommy Shorts credited Simon Dunn, a
former bobsledder from Australia, for popularizing August 14 as the
day proud gay men post pics on social media with their nephews and
nieces.
“The thing that motivates me, brings
me the most joy in life and I feel is my greatest privilege is being
an uncle,” Dunn
captioned a photo of himself with his nephews at the beach.
Mommy Shorts interviewed six gay men
about their roles as uncles.
One of the men, Matthew, talked about
the impact he's had as an uncle on his niece Shiloh's life.
“Shiloh is my first niece,” Matthew
said. “Before her, I had never properly held, bottle-fed or
changed a newborn! I’ve been so fortunate to engage with her and
watch her mature at various stages of her development – despite
being on opposite coasts. There’s nothing quite like the feeling I
get each time we FaceTime during dinner or see her in-person. More
than my impact on her, she has had a tremendous impact on me –
teaching me to love often and smile more…and share my snacks!”
JOHHNSON'S is also partnering with the
Family Equality Council, which represents LGBT parents, to promote
National Adoption Month in November.