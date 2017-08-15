Recently out singer Aaron Carter recently told TMZ.com that he hasn't heard from his brother Nick since coming out.

Carter, 29, came out bisexual last week in an emotional tweet to fans.

When TMZ caught up with Carter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Sunday, the crew asked him whether he had heard from his Backstreet Boys brother, Nick, since coming out.

“Um, no, he ...” Carter replied, shaking his head.

“Me and my brother are wonderful,” he added after a pause.

TMZ also wanted to know which male celebrity Carter would ask on a date.

“If I could ask one male celebrity out on a date, it would be Tom Hardy,” Carter said. “But he's not available, right?”

Second choice, Carter said, would be out singer Adam Lambert.

(Related: Adam Lambert, Gigi Gorgeous cheer Aaron Carter's coming out.)

“Well, he's beautiful and he had something really nice to say about me and I've always loved his music,” Carter explained.

Carter thanked fans for their support on Thursday after performing at LGBT-restaurant Hamburger Mary's in his hometown Brandon, Florida.

“I just want to say thank you for all your love and support with the LGBTQ community and my announcement,” an emotional Carter told the crowd. “It means a lot. Yes, I am a bisexual man. I just want to say I am who I am. I just want to say thank you again for believing in me and even if you don't, I'll still love you.”