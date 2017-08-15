British Olympic diver Tom Daley and
Hollywood screenwriter Dustin Lance Black have shared a video of
their wedding day.
Daley, 23, and Black, 43, tied the knot
in May at Bovey Castle in Devon, England.
The couple, who started dating in 2013
soon after Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video, announced
their engagement last October. They've been living together in
London since 2014.
Daley released the video on his YouTube
channel.
In the 5-minute video, the men are seen
getting ready for their big day and each describes how he fell in
love with the other.
“When Tom and I met four years ago, I
knew instantly I was in trouble,” Black said. “I knew I’d met
my match. I knew I’d met someone who would inspire me, who I could
admire but also somebody who could naturally be my best friend. It
didn’t hurt that he was also incredibly cute and charismatic and
didn’t let me get away with a thing.”
“Within the first few minutes of
conversation with Lance, everything changed for me. I fell in love,”
Daley said. “Every single part of him. The way he thinks, the way
he acts and everything that he does just makes me fall in love with
him every single day, more and more.”