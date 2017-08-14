Former President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have condemned a white nationalist rally that took place on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The groups descended on Charlottesville to protest the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. One woman died and 19 were injured when a man drove a car into a crowd of counterprotesters. Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields, Jr. of Maumee, Ohio was arrested by police.

Without citing the incident, Obama tweeted a quote from Nelson Mandela's autobiography Long Walk to Freedom.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite,” the former president messaged.

Clinton tweeted that her heart was in Charlottesville, and “with everyone made to feel unsafe in their country.”

“But the incitement of hatred that got us here is as real and condemnable as the white supremacists in our streets. Every minute we allow this to persist through tacit encouragement or inaction is a disgrace & corrosive to our values.”

“Now is the time for leaders to be strong in their words & deliberate in their actions,” she added, a possible reference to President Donald Trump, who failed to acknowledge in his response the role white nationalists played in the violence.