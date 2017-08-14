Colorado pastor Kevin Swanson, a vocal
opponent of LGBT rights, on Friday suggested that public schools that
support LGBT kids should be burned to the ground.
Swanson, who helms Generations with
Vision Ministry, and his radio co-host Bill Jack railed against a
Washington state public schools policy that teaches students about
gender identity issues.
Swanson equated the issue with an
allegation of rape against an employee at the state's Department of
Fish and Wildlife.
“Rape is also against God's law and I
guess it must be against state law; I'm not getting why, though,”
Swanson
told his listeners. “Why in the world is a sexual crime
against the law in the state of Washington if the other forms of
crimes are not against the law in the state of Washington? See, this
is confusing to me.”
“The worst possible abominations are
accepted in the state of Washington,” Swanson declared, adding that
the public schools are “whorehouses.”
Jack then stated that “we need to
burn 'em down.”
Swanson agreed, saying that if parents
from the 1950s saw what was happening in the schools today “they
would want to burn them down.”
“They would burn them down,” Jack
said. “They would tear the bricks out of the walls. They would
use the bricks to stone the apostates.
Swanson has previously claimed that
public
schools want to turn kids into transgender communists.