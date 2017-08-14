In an interview in the September issue of W Magazine, actors Armie Hammer and Timoth é e Chalamet open up about their roles in the upcoming film Call Me By Your Name.

Based on the 2007 novel by the same name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between an 17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Chalamet) and a 24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Hammer) who is visiting Italy in the late 1980s. Andr é Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two later in life reunions.

The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January and opens in select theaters on November 24.

Hammer said that unlike many other gay love stories, Call Me By Your Name does not focus on the characters' sexuality.

“You don't really see a lot of tender love stories between men,” Hammer, 30, said. “There's always one person who says, 'Oh, we can't do this' or 'My family wouldn't approve.' You don't get that in this movie.”

“Instead, you have two men who are trying to figure out the feelings they have for each other,” he added.

Chalamet, 21, added: “We both realized that the story was simultaneously important, fresh, relevant, artistic and out there.”