In an interview in the September issue
of W Magazine, actors Armie Hammer and Timothée
Chalamet open up about their roles in the upcoming film Call Me By
Your Name.
Based on the 2007 novel by the same
name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between an
17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Chalamet) and a
24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Hammer) who is visiting Italy in
the late 1980s. André
Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two later in
life reunions.
The film debuted at the Sundance Film
Festival in January and opens in select theaters on November 24.
Hammer said that unlike many other gay
love stories, Call Me By Your Name does not focus on the
characters' sexuality.
“You don't really see a lot of tender
love stories between men,” Hammer,
30, said. “There's always one person who says, 'Oh, we can't
do this' or 'My family wouldn't approve.' You don't get that in this
movie.”
“Instead, you have two men who are
trying to figure out the feelings they have for each other,” he
added.
Chalamet, 21, added: “We both
realized that the story was simultaneously important, fresh,
relevant, artistic and out there.”