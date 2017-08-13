LGBT groups have condemned a white nationalist rally that took place on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The rally descended into violence when a man drove a car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 others, CNN reported. The woman was identified on Sunday as 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Police arrested the driver, James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio.

The white nationalists were protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

“Hate & bigotry on display in #Charlottesville must be challenged wherever it rears its ugly head,” HRC President Chad Griffin tweeted. “This is not us. America is not this.”

In a statement given to the Washington Blade, James Parrish, executive director of Equality Virginia, said that “intimidating communities with taunts and violence has no place here,” a possible reference to reports that protesters chanted racist, xenophobic and homophobic slurs while rallying at he Untie for the Right rally, including a group of protesters chanting “fuck you, faggots!” at counterdemonstrators.

“Anyone who doesn't strongly condemn the Unite for the Right rally is complicit in supporting this dangerous and racist agenda,” he added.

Democrats and Republicans criticized President Donald Trump's response to the violence.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides, on many sides,” Trump said. “It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time.”

“Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremists,” messaged Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida.