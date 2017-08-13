Lana Wachowski has said that she's writing a third season of Sense8 despite its cancellation.

In June, Netflix canceled Sense8 after two seasons.

Grieving fans of the sci-fi show launched an online petition calling on Netflix to reverse course.

About a week into the protest, Netflix reiterated its decision, saying that the show, which is filmed on several continents, is too expensive to produce. But by the end of June, fans had won a victory of sorts when Netflix tweeted a video announcing a two-hour finale for the series.

Lana Wachowski, who created the series with her sister, Lilly Wachowski, and J. Michael Straczynski, said in a recent Facebook Live interview for Vancouver Pride that she's working on a third season of the show.

Speaking in the third person, Wachowski said: “She's writing … because she believes so much in the fans – that they're going to go out and actually create so many more fans – Lana's actually going ahead and writing the entire season 3.”

Wachowski has previously suggested that the series, known for its LGBT-inclusive characters, would continue.

“The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist of Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting,” Wachowski wrote after Netflix announced the show's two-hour finale.

“It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix’s (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two-hour special released next year.”

“After that…if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know,” she added.