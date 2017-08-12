Efforts to approve a bill that would restrict bathroom access for people who are transgender have stalled in the Texas House.

With the special legislative session called for by Republican Governor Greg Abbott coming to a close on Wednesday, the bill looks to be dead.

The Senate, which is controlled by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a strong proponent of the bill, approved such a bill during the regular session, and it became one of Patrick's first priorities during the special session.

With a 21-10 vote, the Senate approved Senate Bill 3 after an eight-hour debate. Introduced by Republican Senator Lois Kolkhorst, the bill would prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in public schools and local government buildings, but not state buildings and public universities. The legislation would override local transgender protections in cities such as Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Fort Worth.

During the regular session, Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, a Republican, allowed a watered-down version of a bathroom bill to reach the House floor. But citing safety and economic concerns, Straus has refused to refer the bill to a House committee during the special session.

Proponents, however, are not backing down, raising the possibility that the issue will return next year.

“Men do not belong in female locker rooms, showers and restrooms and no amount of monetary threats, corporate logos, New Yorker articles or Hollywood hypocrisy will ever change that,” Kolkhorst said in a statement released Friday. “Many Texans are alarmed at the effort by some to erode all gender barriers in our schools and public spaces and at the end of the day, there will be future legislative sessions and elections to continue the conversation.”