Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres covers this month's issue of Good Housekeeping.

DeGeneres, the 59-year-old host of the syndicated talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, came out gay in a 1997 Time magazine cover and so did the character she played on her ABC sitcom Ellen.

“The bullying I endured [in Hollywood] after I came out made up for the lack of it during my childhood,” DeGeneres said.

“I moved to L.A., went into a severe depression, started seeing a therapist and had to go on antidepressants for the first time in my life. It was scary and lonely. All I'd known for 30 years was work, and all of the sudden I had nothing. Plus, I was mad. It didn't feel fair – I was the same person everyone had always known.”

“Eventually I started meditating, working out and writing again, and I slowly started to climb out of it. I can't believe I came back from that point. I can't believe where my life is now,” she added.

Considered one of the most powerful women in Hollywood, DeGeneres says she has forgiven.

“Now, though, when I see those people at functions, there's definitely an unspoken, 'I made a mistake,' on their part and also an unspoken, 'I accept your apology,' on mine,” DeGeneres said.