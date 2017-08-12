Out singer Adam Lambert and transgender
Internet star Gigi Gorgeous applauded singer Aaron Carter's recent
coming out.
Carter, 29, came out bisexual last week
in an emotional tweet to fans.
(Related: Aaron
Carter says ex-girlfriend left him over his bisexuality.)
While surprised by Carter's
announcement, Lambert and Gorgeous said that he had their support.
“Did he really? I didn’t hear about
that,” Lambert
told TooFab at Out's Power 50 Gala on Thursday. “Surprise,
surprise. I mean, I think it’s exciting that we’re living in a
time where people are feeling more open and honest about publicly
declaring who and what they are. You know, for a long time in the
show business industry it was sort of taboo and I think a lot of
people felt for a long time the minute you say that then it steers
your career one way or another and I think that what is so exciting
is there’s so many young people right now that are choosing to
either declare or not declare at all. It’s an exciting time for
freedom.”
Gorgeous was also unaware of the news.
“He came out? … Oh my god, that's
amazing!” Gorgeous said. “I'm just finding that out right now.
That's dope. Good for him.”