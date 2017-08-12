Internet star Tyler Oakley, CNN anchor Don Lemon and actor Carrie Preston are among the celebrities speaking out against President Donald Trump's latest comments on transgender troops.

Trump on Thursday described his plan to bar transgender people from serving in the military as a “great favor” to the military.

“It's been a very confusing issue for the military, and I think I'm doing the military a great favor,” Trump told reporters.

“Oh, so gross,” out singer Adam Lambert told TooFab.com at Out's Power 50 Gala on Thursday. “His excuse of it costing the government too much money, from what I can tell after doing a little research, the money that he was talking about – I'm sure he can pay for that out of his own damn pocket.”

“I think it was a rash thing to say, and I don't think he had anything to back that up,” Preston said.

Lemon said that he dismissed the comments because the Pentagon “actually said that that won't be happening.”

“The only thing I can do is hopefully use my voice for good compared to that,” Oakley said.

Carson Kressley called a ban on transgender troops “un-American,” adding that everyone should have the right to serve.