Internet star Tyler Oakley, CNN anchor
Don Lemon and actor Carrie Preston are among the celebrities speaking
out against President Donald Trump's latest comments on transgender
troops.
Trump on Thursday described his plan to
bar transgender people from serving in the military as a “great
favor” to the military.
“It's been a very confusing issue for
the military, and I think I'm doing the military a great favor,”
Trump told reporters.
(Related: Trump
says he's doing the military “a great favor” by banning
transgender troops.)
“Oh, so gross,” out singer Adam
Lambert told TooFab.com at Out's Power 50 Gala on
Thursday. “His excuse of it costing the government too much money,
from what I can tell after doing a little research, the money that he
was talking about – I'm sure he can pay for that out of his own
damn pocket.”
“I think it was a rash thing to say,
and I don't think he had anything to back that up,” Preston said.
Lemon said that he dismissed the
comments because the Pentagon “actually said that that won't be
happening.”
“The only thing I can do is hopefully
use my voice for good compared to that,” Oakley said.
Carson Kressley called a ban on
transgender troops “un-American,” adding that everyone should
have the right to serve.