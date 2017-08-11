President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his plan to bar transgender people from serving in the military.

At a press conference from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey where the president is vacationing, Trump said that he has “great respect for the community” before describing his proposed ban as a “great favor” to the military.

“I have great respect for the community,” Trump told reporters. “I think I have great support, or I had great support from that community, right? Got a lot of votes. But the transgender, the military's working on it now; they're doing the work.”

“It's been a very difficult situation, and I think I'm doing a lot of people a favor by coming out and just saying it. As you know, it's been a very complicated issued for the military. It's been a very confusing issue for the military, and I think I'm doing the military a great favor,” he added.

LGBT groups criticized the president's comments, with HRC President Chad Griffin describing them as “delusional.”

“Donald Trump’s delusional comments regarding his reckless ban on transgender troops are demonstrably false and lack any basis in reality,” Griffin said in a statement. “Donald Trump’s attack on transgender troops weakens our military and is a betrayal of those who wear the uniform. Fifty-six retired admirals and generals, Republican and Democrat elected officials, and a majority of the American public have all condemned Trump’s misguided and despicable policy that will do nothing but undermine military readiness and harm brave transgender service members and their families.”

GLAAD tweeted: “Does respect look like stopping 15,000 trans service members from doing their jobs?”