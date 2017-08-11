At a town hall meeting on Wednesday in Brunswick, Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter showed his support for President Donald Trump's proposed ban on transgender troops.

According to The Washington Post's Dave Weigel, Carter, a Republican, applauded the ban over boos from the audience.

“I don't want 'em serving in the military. I'm sorry,” Carter, who is serving his second term, told the crowd.

Colton Griffin, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia's LGBTQ caucus, called Carter's comments “reprehensible” in a statement.

“Buddy Carter’s remarks are reprehensible,” Griffin said. “An estimated 4,000 transgender Americans serve in our armed forces with honor. Carter’s comments are particularly appalling as they came out of the mouth of someone who has never worn the uniform. If Buddy Carter and Donald Trump get their way, thousands of military personnel will be shoved back in the closet, placing our national security at risk. At this moment, these service members are deployed around the globe protecting Americans – including Buddy Carter. The DPG stands with those fighting for our right to live freely, and champion their right to serve freely.”

On Thursday, Trump defended his plan to bar transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.