At a town hall meeting on Wednesday in
Brunswick, Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter showed his support for President
Donald Trump's proposed ban on transgender troops.
According to The Washington Post's
Dave Weigel, Carter, a Republican, applauded the ban over boos from
the audience.
“I don't want 'em serving in the
military. I'm sorry,” Carter, who is serving his second term, told
the crowd.
Colton Griffin, chair of the Democratic
Party of Georgia's LGBTQ caucus, called Carter's comments
“reprehensible” in a statement.
“Buddy Carter’s remarks are
reprehensible,” Griffin
said. “An estimated 4,000 transgender Americans serve in our
armed forces with honor. Carter’s comments are particularly
appalling as they came out of the mouth of someone who has never worn
the uniform. If Buddy Carter and Donald Trump get their way,
thousands of military personnel will be shoved back in the closet,
placing our national security at risk. At this moment, these service
members are deployed around the globe protecting Americans –
including Buddy Carter. The DPG stands with those fighting for our
right to live freely, and champion their right to serve freely.”
On Thursday, Trump defended his plan to
bar transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.