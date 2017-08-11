Chelsea Manning appears in a red
swimsuit on the beach in the pages of Vogue magazine's
September issue.
Manning posted the photo on social
media.
“Guess this is what freedom looks
like,” she captioned the photo, along with a number of rainbows,
hearts and smile emojis.
Acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz
took the photo.
Manning was released from prison on
Wednesday after serving 7 years of a 35-year prison sentence at Fort
Leavenworth, Kansas for violating the Espionage Act. Before leaving
the White House, President Barack Obama commuted all but four months
of Manning's remaining prison term.
(Related: Trump
calls Chelsea Manning an “ungrateful traitor.”)
Manning, 29, came out transgender on
the day after she was sentenced.
In the magazine's accompanying
interview, Manning said that she entered the military in 2007 in the
hope that it would help her “figure [herself] out.” She also
talked about why she felt compelled to leak thousands of documents.
“I think it’s important to remember
that when somebody sees government wrongdoing – whether it’s
illegal or immoral or unethical – there isn’t the means available
to do something about it ... Everyone keeps saying: ‘You should
have gone through the proper channels!’ But the proper channels
don’t work,” Manning said.