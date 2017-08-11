Chelsea Manning appears in a red swimsuit on the beach in the pages of Vogue magazine's September issue.

Manning posted the photo on social media.

“Guess this is what freedom looks like,” she captioned the photo, along with a number of rainbows, hearts and smile emojis.

Acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz took the photo.

Manning was released from prison on Wednesday after serving 7 years of a 35-year prison sentence at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas for violating the Espionage Act. Before leaving the White House, President Barack Obama commuted all but four months of Manning's remaining prison term.

(Related: Trump calls Chelsea Manning an “ungrateful traitor.”)

Manning, 29, came out transgender on the day after she was sentenced.

In the magazine's accompanying interview, Manning said that she entered the military in 2007 in the hope that it would help her “figure [herself] out.” She also talked about why she felt compelled to leak thousands of documents.

“I think it’s important to remember that when somebody sees government wrongdoing – whether it’s illegal or immoral or unethical – there isn’t the means available to do something about it ... Everyone keeps saying: ‘You should have gone through the proper channels!’ But the proper channels don’t work,” Manning said.