Recently out singer Aaron Carter said
in a recent interview that his last relationship ended over his
bisexuality.
Carter, 29, who came out bisexual last
week on Twitter, made his remarks during an interview on The
Bert Show.
Carter and Madison Parker met on
Instagram in 2016.
“To be honest, I'm alone right now,
and I would like to have a relationship,” an emotional Carter said.
“Sorry, got a little teary-eyed. I just went through a breakup.”
He said that Parker had had a hard time
accepting his bisexuality.
“I had discussed it with my
ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it. She didn't want
[to understand],” he said. “And that was it. So we left it
mutual and parted ways.”
He added that he is “looking forward
to the future” whether it includes a relationship with “a woman
or a man.”
In his coming out message, Carter said
that he realized that he was attracted to men and women when he was
thirteen but didn't have an experience with another man until he was
seventeen, after he had had a few relationships with women.
