Recently out singer Aaron Carter said in a recent interview that his last relationship ended over his bisexuality.

Carter, 29, who came out bisexual last week on Twitter, made his remarks during an interview on The Bert Show.

Carter and Madison Parker met on Instagram in 2016.

“To be honest, I'm alone right now, and I would like to have a relationship,” an emotional Carter said. “Sorry, got a little teary-eyed. I just went through a breakup.”

He said that Parker had had a hard time accepting his bisexuality.

“I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it. She didn't want [to understand],” he said. “And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways.”

He added that he is “looking forward to the future” whether it includes a relationship with “a woman or a man.”

In his coming out message, Carter said that he realized that he was attracted to men and women when he was thirteen but didn't have an experience with another man until he was seventeen, after he had had a few relationships with women.

