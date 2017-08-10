LGBT rights advocates have accused the Florida governor's office of breaking a promise to issue an executive order protecting LGBT state workers and contractors against discrimination.

They claim that Governor Rick Scott's office promised the order after 49 people died and dozens were wounded when a lone gunman with possible ties to ISIS opened fire on June 12, 2016 in the Pulse nightclub, a gay nightclub in Orlando.

At the time, Scott offered his condolences to the families of the victims and the LGBT community.

“These are individuals,” Scott said. “Let's love everyone of them.”

When asked by a reporter Tuesday whether his office made the promise, Scott, a Republican, refused to answer.

Nadine Smith, CEO of Equality Florida, told the AP that the promise came from Scott's then-Chief of Staff Kim McDougal and legislative affairs director Kevin Reilly.

“They sat with us and said, 'This is something that is important.' This was an issue they believed could move forward and if there was any problem, any concerns, they would let us know,” Smith said.

Scott was criticized for initially not mentioning that the attack targeted an LGBT venue. In later interviews and speeches, Scott, who supported Florida's ban on same-sex marriage, mentioned the LGBT community.