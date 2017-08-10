A Christian conservative group is
raising funds to fight state laws that prohibit therapies that
attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of minors.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay
therapy.”
Ten states plus the District of
Columbia have approved such bans. The Supreme Court has refused to
hear cases challenging the bans, leaving lower court orders upholding
the bans in place.
In an email to supporters, the Family
Policy Alliance, the policy arm of Focus on the Family, described
such bans as a “dangerous scheme.”
“These bans on therapy for minors are
an attempt to force acceptance on homosexuality right into our own
homes,” Family
Policy Alliance President Paul Weber wrote.
Weber's fundraising email is
accompanied by the story of a young man who “found help” to
realign “his sexual identity with his faith.”
“In fact, it was such a positive
influence for Jayson that he's now providing pastoral coaching to
those who are dealing with similar struggles and their parents,”
Weber wrote. Of course, it goes unnoticed to Weber that this young
man is not qualified to offer such advice.
The
700 Club also recently ran a story about a young gay man who
“needed God's help.” Joshua, the story recounts, altered his
sexuality with the help of his mother's congregation. Pat Robertson,
the show's host, is an outspoken opponent of LGBT rights.