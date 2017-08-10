Australia's governing Liberal Party will push for a postal vote on whether to legalize same-sex marriage after the Senate on Wednesday rejected plans for a national vote on the issue.

The vote on a non-binding referendum, or plebiscite, came two days after Liberal Party leaders blocked an effort to allow its members a conscience vote on a bill that would extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. The Senate has previously rejected the idea of a plebiscite.

“This is a vote whose sole aim is to stop the members of this parliament being given a chance to do their job and vote,” openly gay Senator Penny Wong told colleagues. “This is a vote because some in the Coalition can never countenance equality and they are never going to change their minds. They simply cannot countenance people like me and others being equal. Simple as that.”

Tiernan Brady of Australia Marriage Equality said that a plebiscite is “pointless.”

“This plebiscite is legally unnecessary, politically subversive and totally non-binding, making it pointless. All it does is set a terrible precedent where LGBTI people have to reach a higher standard simply to have the same dignity as everyone else in their families and the country,” Brady told the Washington Blade.

Appearing on ABC's The 7:30 Report, Australian Attorney General George Brandis, also a senator, discussed the new plan for a postal vote.

“It would cost $122 million and instead of being run by the Electoral Commission, it would be conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS),” Brandis said. “Voters would begin receiving ballots on September 12, ahead of a count on November 7, but voting would not be compulsory.”

Brandis predicted that voters would approve the measure. The vote, however, would also not be legally binding.