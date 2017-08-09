Five transgender service members on Wednesday sued President Donald Trump over his plan to prohibit transgender troops.

In a series of tweets late last month, Trump declared that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.” The president said that the ban was needed to avoid “tremendous medical costs and disruption” posed by transgender people serving in the military. LGBT rights advocates have pointed to studies that have reached opposite conclusions.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) filed the lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiffs in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

According to NCLR and GLAD, the five anonymous plaintiffs, identified in the complaint as “Jane Doe,” have jointly contributed nearly 60 years of service in the Army, Air Force and Coast Guard.

While the Pentagon has said that it will not act until it receives further guidance on the issue from the White House, plaintiffs argue that they are already paying the price. Trump's announcement “upset the reasonable expectations of plaintiffs and thousands of other transgender service members and the men and women with whom they serve and fight,” the lawsuit states. It “has already resulted in immediate, concrete injury to plaintiffs by unsettling and destabilizing plaintiffs' reasonable expectations of continued service.”

One of the plaintiffs said that after coming out they worry about their family.

“Last year, the Department of Defense announced that transgender people could serve openly,” said one plaintiff. “I was very relieved and came out as transgender to my commanding officers, who were supportive. My experience has been positive and I am prouder than ever to continue to serve. I am married and have three children, and the military has been my life. But now, I'm worried about my family's future.”

Plaintiffs want a federal judge to declare Trump's ban on transgender troops unconstitutional and issue an injunction blocking it from taking effect.

Two additional groups, Lambda Legal and OutServe-SLDN, have also said they would sue the Trump administration over the ban.