The Haitian Senate last week approved a bill that seeks to criminalize same-sex marriage and prohibit any public demonstrations in favor of LGBT rights.

According to the AFP, the bill calls for banning “any public demonstration of support for homosexuality and proselytizing in favour of such acts.”

The bill also seeks criminal punishment of “the parties, co-parties and accomplices” to a marriage between two people of the same gender. The bill would impose fines of about $8,000 and prison times of up to three years. Gay and lesbian couples are not allowed to marry in Haiti.

The bill now heads to the Chamber of Deputies, where its fate is unknown.

Charlot Jeudy of Kouraj, an LGBT rights advocate, told the AP that the proposed law would violate Haiti's constitution. He said his group is lobbying lawmakers to reject the bill.

“We have the right to protest and we have the right to be who we are and we have the right to be free,”Jeudy said.

Writing at The Washington Post, Eugene Volokh pointed out that the bill would “interfere even with attempts to change people's minds about such questions.”

“Very bad,” he wrote, “whether or not you ultimately agree that the state should legally recognize same-sex marriage.”