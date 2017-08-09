British Olympic diver Tom Daley and
Hollywood screenwriter Dustin Lance Black have shared a series of
never-before-seen pictures of their wedding day.
Daley, 23, and Black, 43, tied the knot
in May at Bovey Castle in Devon, England.
The couple, who started dating in 2013
soon after Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video, announced
their engagement last October. They've been living together in
London since 2014.
Daley shared the new pictures in a
video titled Has Marriage Made Me a Better Athlete?
In the nearly
11-minute video, Daley traces his diving career to last month at the
World Aquatics Championship in Budapest, where he won gold in the 10m
platform.
(Related:
Tom
Daley wins gold in 10m platform; So proud, says husband Dustin Lance
Black.)
“And
there's something about married life that just changes the way that
you think, the way that you feel, how secure you are, how just
everyday life just seems to be a whole lot better. And it was nice
to have him home and be here and be with me while I was training.
And my training got better and better,” Daley
told viewers.
The couple is
currently honeymooning in Barcelona, Spain.