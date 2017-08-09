British Olympic diver Tom Daley and Hollywood screenwriter Dustin Lance Black have shared a series of never-before-seen pictures of their wedding day.

Daley, 23, and Black, 43, tied the knot in May at Bovey Castle in Devon, England.

The couple, who started dating in 2013 soon after Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video, announced their engagement last October. They've been living together in London since 2014.

Daley shared the new pictures in a video titled Has Marriage Made Me a Better Athlete?

In the nearly 11-minute video, Daley traces his diving career to last month at the World Aquatics Championship in Budapest, where he won gold in the 10m platform.

“And there's something about married life that just changes the way that you think, the way that you feel, how secure you are, how just everyday life just seems to be a whole lot better. And it was nice to have him home and be here and be with me while I was training. And my training got better and better,” Daley told viewers.

The couple is currently honeymooning in Barcelona, Spain.