Actor Chuck Norris has endorsed former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore's bid for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

“Judge Roy Moore is the real deal,” Norris said in a statement. “He's tough, tested and has a spine of steel.”

“Alabama needs Judge Moore there doing what he's always done: fighting to protect our constitutional rights to life, religious liberty and the freedom to protect ourselves and our families. And he will always put principle over politics.”

Alabama will hold a special Republican primary on August 15 to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' old Senate seat. A general election will be held on December 12.

Former Governor Robert Bentley appointed Senator Luther Strange to fill Sessions' vacant seat.

Eight Republicans are vying to become the Republican nominee, with Moore, Strange and Rep. Mo Brooks leading in the polls.

Moore was ousted from the bench last year after ordering judges to defy the Supreme Court's ruling in Obergefell, in which the court found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

(Related: AL Supreme Court upholds Roy Moore's suspension.)

In announcing his Senate campaign, Moore reiterated his opposition to marriage equality, saying that the Supreme Court had “destroyed … our sacred institution of marriage.”

Moore has previously said that allowing gay couples to marry goes against God, will lead to incest, polygamy and child abuse, and will “destroy” the United States.