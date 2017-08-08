Actor Chuck Norris has endorsed former
Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore's bid for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
“Judge Roy Moore is the real deal,”
Norris said in a statement. “He's tough, tested and has a spine of
steel.”
“Alabama needs Judge Moore there
doing what he's always done: fighting to protect our constitutional
rights to life, religious liberty and the freedom to protect
ourselves and our families. And he will always put principle over
politics.”
Alabama will hold a special Republican
primary on August 15 to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' old
Senate seat. A general election will be held on December 12.
Former Governor Robert Bentley
appointed Senator Luther Strange to fill Sessions' vacant seat.
Eight Republicans are vying to become
the Republican nominee, with Moore, Strange and Rep. Mo Brooks
leading in the polls.
Moore was ousted from the bench last
year after ordering judges to defy the Supreme Court's ruling in
Obergefell, in which the court found that gay and lesbian
couples have a constitutional right to marry.
(Related: AL
Supreme Court upholds Roy Moore's suspension.)
In announcing his Senate campaign,
Moore reiterated his opposition to marriage equality, saying that the
Supreme Court had “destroyed … our sacred institution of
marriage.”
Moore has previously said that allowing
gay couples to marry goes
against God, will lead
to incest, polygamy and child
abuse, and will “destroy”
the United States.