Christian conservative and BarbWire.com founder Matt Barber has reiterated his opposition to gay couples being allowed to adopt children.

Appearing this week on Pray In Jesus Name, the Internet show hosted by former Colorado state legislator Gordon Klingenschmitt, Barber and Klingenschmitt criticized California officials for allowing a lesbian couples to adopt a transgender child.

Klingenschmitt called on California officials to seize the child and put her parents in jail.

“Why is it okay for homosexuals to adopt children?” he asked his guest.

“It’s unconscionable that California law allows two women or two men who are engaged in a so-called same-sex marriage to go in and adopt a child and intentionally deprive that child of a mother or a father,” Barber responded, “and put them in a home where homosexual misbehavior, immorality and certainly behavior that leads to vastly increased risk of sexually transmitted disease … For them to model this immoral, unethical and unhealthy behavior. It’s unconscionable that California would permit that to happen.”

In 2014, as he sought a seat in the Colorado House, Klingenschmitt called on supporters to back an amendment to the U.S. constitution that would limit marriage to heterosexual unions, arguing that marriage equality leads to “child abuse.”

“Gay 'marriage' is inherently selfish and abusive to kids,” he wrote.