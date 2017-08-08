Christian conservative and BarbWire.com
founder Matt Barber has reiterated his opposition to gay couples
being allowed to adopt children.
Appearing this week on Pray In Jesus
Name, the Internet show hosted by former Colorado state
legislator Gordon Klingenschmitt, Barber and Klingenschmitt
criticized California officials for allowing a lesbian couples to
adopt a transgender child.
Klingenschmitt called on California
officials to seize the child and put her parents in jail.
“Why is it okay for homosexuals to
adopt children?” he
asked his guest.
“It’s unconscionable that
California law allows two women or two men who are engaged in a
so-called same-sex marriage to go in and adopt a child and
intentionally deprive that child of a mother or a father,” Barber
responded, “and put them in a home where homosexual misbehavior,
immorality and certainly behavior that leads to vastly increased risk
of sexually transmitted disease … For them to model this immoral,
unethical and unhealthy behavior. It’s unconscionable that
California would permit that to happen.”
In 2014, as he sought a seat in the
Colorado House, Klingenschmitt called on supporters to back an
amendment to the U.S. constitution that would limit marriage to
heterosexual unions, arguing that marriage equality leads to “child
abuse.”
“Gay 'marriage' is inherently selfish
and abusive to kids,” he
wrote.