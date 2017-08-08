The Australian government has proposed an alternative to a plebiscite on same-sex marriage.

The push for a non-binding referendum, or plebiscite, on the issue has stalled in the Senate. Appearing on ABC's The 7:30 Report, Australian Attorney General George Brandis, also a senator, discussed the new plan.

“It would cost $122 million and instead of being run by the Electoral Commission, it would be conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS),” Brandis said. “Voters would begin receiving ballots on September 12, ahead of a count on November 7, but voting would not be compulsory.”

Brandis predicted that voters would approve the measure.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull argues that the vote is necessary to give the public a say on the issue, a pledge he made in the last election.

“Strong leaders carry out their promises, weak leaders break them,” he said. “I'm a strong leader. I made that promise again and again. … You heard me say again and again that every Australian will have a say on this issue.”

Neither vote, though, is binding or would legalize such unions, leading many to criticize a public vote as a waste of money and time.

While polling shows that a majority of Australians support marriage equality, supporters fear that a divisive campaign could set back the movement.