Singer Aaron Carter has come out
bisexual.
The 29-year-old Carter on Sunday
revealed in an emotional tweet to fans that he has had relationships
with men and women.
“To start off, I would like to say
that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans,” Carter tweeted.
“There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for
myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly
half of my life.
“This doesn’t bring me shame, just
a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time and would like
lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very
young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys
and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought
about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few
relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had
an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”
Saying that this is “the best quote
to sum,” Carter quoted Boy George: “I've never felt as though I
didn't belong. I just acted as though I did.”
Carter, who last month was arrested in
Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence, has previously
talked about battling depression and addiction.