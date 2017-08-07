Singer Aaron Carter has come out bisexual.

The 29-year-old Carter on Sunday revealed in an emotional tweet to fans that he has had relationships with men and women.

“To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans,” Carter tweeted. “There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life.

“This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time and would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

Saying that this is “the best quote to sum,” Carter quoted Boy George: “I've never felt as though I didn't belong. I just acted as though I did.”

Carter, who last month was arrested in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence, has previously talked about battling depression and addiction.