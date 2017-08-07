Appearing on The Tonight Show,
fashion guru Tim Gunn described President Donald Trump as the
president of “the slobification of the United States.”
Gunn, who has appeared on three fashion
reality shows – Project Runway, Tim Gunn's Guide to Style
and Under the Gunn – and written five books, was asked by
host Jimmy Fallon to give the president some style tips.
“Here's my issue, and it's plain and
simple: His suit is entirely too big, entirely too boxy,” Gunn
answered as host and guest pointed at a photo of Trump wearing a blue
suit with a power red tie. “And I have to tell you, look at where
the hem of the jacket lands relative to his hands. It's easily four
inches too long.”
“I mean, he's practically wearing a
tunic,” Gunn
said.
“He's basically walking around in a
bathrobe,” Fallon joked.
“Well, it might suit him when he's
hospitalized for mental incompetence,” Gunn responded to howls from
the audience.
“This is the leader of the free
world,” Gunn continued. “And our clothes send a message about
how the world perceives us. What is the message he's sending? I
mean, it's really appalling.”