Appearing on The Tonight Show, fashion guru Tim Gunn described President Donald Trump as the president of “the slobification of the United States.”

Gunn, who has appeared on three fashion reality shows – Project Runway, Tim Gunn's Guide to Style and Under the Gunn – and written five books, was asked by host Jimmy Fallon to give the president some style tips.

“Here's my issue, and it's plain and simple: His suit is entirely too big, entirely too boxy,” Gunn answered as host and guest pointed at a photo of Trump wearing a blue suit with a power red tie. “And I have to tell you, look at where the hem of the jacket lands relative to his hands. It's easily four inches too long.”

“I mean, he's practically wearing a tunic,” Gunn said.

“He's basically walking around in a bathrobe,” Fallon joked.

“Well, it might suit him when he's hospitalized for mental incompetence,” Gunn responded to howls from the audience.

“This is the leader of the free world,” Gunn continued. “And our clothes send a message about how the world perceives us. What is the message he's sending? I mean, it's really appalling.”