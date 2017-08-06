Major League Baseball (MLB) on Saturday suspended Oakland Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce for two games over a gay slur he hurled at a fan as the A's battled the Angels in Anaheim.

MLB also announced that Joyce, 33, will take part in a public outreach initiative with Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG), which supports the LGBT community, the AP reported.

Joyce apologized in a series of tweets.

“In regard to last night's incident, I sincerely apologize to the fans, the Oakland A's, MLB and most importantly the LGBTQ community for my comments and actions," Joyce wrote. “A fan yelled vulgar and obscene words about me and my family and I let my frustrations and emotions get the better of me.”

"I am beyond sorry for the inappropriate language that I used and understand and agree that those words should NEVER come out of someone's mouth no matter the situation. Anyone who knows me will tell you that it is not reflective of me as a person, how I treat others, how I live my life and that those hurtful words are not my views. I fully support and hope to help the LGBTQ community with their efforts in being treated fairly. I intend to let my actions speak louder than anything more that can be said about this truly regrettable moment.”

The Oakland Athletics said in a statement that they were “disappointed” by Joyce's comments.

“This language is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by our team. We pride ourselves on being inclusive and expect our entire organization to live up to higher standards.”

The A's added that they are donating more than $54,000 of Joyce's forfeited salary to PFLAG.