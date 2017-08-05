The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Friday endorsed Danica Roem's campaign to unseat Virginia Delegate Bob Marshall, a Republican from Prince William County.

HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement that Roem “is breaking down barriers while building bridges in her bid for the Virginia House of Delegates.”

“By electing Danica Roem, voters will send a tireless advocate for fairness, equality and Virginia values to represent them in Richmond. We are proud to endorse Danica Roem and are committed to helping her make history by moving the commonwealth forward,” he added.

In June, Roem, 32, beat three primary challengers to become the first out transgender candidate to win a state legislative primary in Virginia. If elected in November, Roem would become the first openly transgender person elected to the Virginia General Assembly.

“I'm honored to earn the support of an organization dedicated to building people up instead of tearing each other down,” Roem said in the HRC press release announcing its endorsement.

Marshall, who is serving his 13th term, has a long history of opposing LGBT rights. Earlier this year, he introduced a bill that sought to prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice.

Roem's campaign announced this week that it had raised more than $70,000 in the last week of July following President Donald Trump's tweets about his plans to bar transgender people from serving in the military.