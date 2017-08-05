The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Friday endorsed Danica
Roem's campaign to unseat Virginia Delegate Bob Marshall, a
Republican from Prince William County.
HRC President Chad Griffin said in a
statement that Roem “is breaking down barriers while building
bridges in her bid for the Virginia House of Delegates.”
“By electing Danica Roem, voters will
send a tireless advocate for fairness, equality and Virginia values
to represent them in Richmond. We are proud to endorse Danica Roem
and are committed to helping her make history by moving the
commonwealth forward,” he added.
In June, Roem, 32, beat three primary
challengers to become the first out transgender candidate to win a
state legislative primary in Virginia. If elected in November, Roem
would become the first openly transgender person elected to the
Virginia General Assembly.
“I'm honored to earn the support of
an organization dedicated to building people up instead of tearing
each other down,” Roem said in the HRC press release announcing its
endorsement.
Marshall, who is serving his 13th
term, has a long history of opposing LGBT rights. Earlier this year,
he introduced a bill that sought to prohibit transgender people from
using the bathroom of their choice.
(Related: Del.
Bob Marshall insists “sodomy is not a civil right” in explaining
vote against gay judge.)
Roem's campaign announced
this week that it had raised more than $70,000 in the last week
of July following President Donald Trump's tweets about his plans to
bar transgender people from serving in the military.