Out actress Cynthia Nixon is reportedly considering a primary challenge to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon, who is best known for playing Miranda Hobbes on the HBO dramedy Sex and the City, is currently sharing the stage with Laura Linney in Lillian Hellman's play Little Foxes on Broadway.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal included Nixon in a list of possible challengers to Cuomo in 2018. Others listed included Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner and former state legislator Terry Gipson. Cuomo is seeking a third term.

Nixon, who is raising three children with her wife Christine Marinoni, is an outspoken critic of Cuomo's policies on public education and has compared the governor to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, a strong proponent of charter schools.

“Basically, Governor Cuomo is shortchanging the children of New York state,” the actress said in April during an appearance on ABC's The View. “He is not against public schools but he doesn't like to pay for them.”

"He also wants to increase the number of privately-run charter schools in New York City by more than 50 percent,” Nixon wrote in a March op-ed. “And he has been a loud proponent of private school tax credits, essentially a backdoor voucher system. These are policies we expect from Betsy DeVos, but from Andrew Cuomo?”

