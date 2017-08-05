Out actress Cynthia Nixon is reportedly
considering a primary challenge to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Nixon, who is best known for playing
Miranda Hobbes on the HBO dramedy Sex and the City, is
currently sharing the stage with Laura Linney in Lillian Hellman's
play Little Foxes on Broadway.
On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal
included Nixon in a list of possible challengers to Cuomo in 2018.
Others listed included Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner and former
state legislator Terry Gipson. Cuomo is seeking a third term.
Nixon, who is raising three children
with her wife Christine Marinoni, is an outspoken critic of Cuomo's
policies on public education and has compared the governor to
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, a strong proponent of charter
schools.
“Basically, Governor Cuomo is
shortchanging the children of New York state,” the actress said in
April during an appearance on ABC's The View. “He is not
against public schools but he doesn't like to pay for them.”
"He also wants to increase the
number of privately-run charter schools in New York City by more than
50 percent,” Nixon
wrote in a March op-ed. “And he has been a loud proponent of
private school tax credits, essentially a backdoor voucher system.
These are policies we expect from Betsy DeVos, but from Andrew
Cuomo?”
