Olympian and reality star Caitlyn
Jenner has apologized to the transgender community for wearing a hat
with President Donald Trump's trademark slogan “Make America Great
Again.”
Jenner was photographed earlier this
week wearing the red hat as she drove her Austin-Healey convertible
from her country club to her Malibu home.
Jenner told TMZ.com that the hat was
not an expression of support. She explained that she grabbed the hat
to protect her hair without noticing its message.
In its headline, TMZ wrote that Jenner
“hates” Trump, and added in the story that she “detests” the
president. But Jenner is not quoted as making either statement.
Jenner is quoted as saying that she's
opposed to the president's recent announcement that transgender
people can no longer serve in the military.
(Related: Dozens
of retired generals, admirals oppose Trump's ban on transgender
troops.)
“What he's doing to our community is
absolutely fucking awful,” Jenner
said.
She said that she plans to either
auctioning the hat or burning it.
“I apologize to all of the trans
community,” Jenner said. “I made a mistake. I will never do it
again and I'm getting rid of the hat.”
Last month, Jenner
said that she has spoken with the Trump administration about LGBT
issues.