Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner has apologized to the transgender community for wearing a hat with President Donald Trump's trademark slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Jenner was photographed earlier this week wearing the red hat as she drove her Austin-Healey convertible from her country club to her Malibu home.

Jenner told TMZ.com that the hat was not an expression of support. She explained that she grabbed the hat to protect her hair without noticing its message.

In its headline, TMZ wrote that Jenner “hates” Trump, and added in the story that she “detests” the president. But Jenner is not quoted as making either statement.

Jenner is quoted as saying that she's opposed to the president's recent announcement that transgender people can no longer serve in the military.

“What he's doing to our community is absolutely fucking awful,” Jenner said.

She said that she plans to either auctioning the hat or burning it.

“I apologize to all of the trans community,” Jenner said. “I made a mistake. I will never do it again and I'm getting rid of the hat.”

Last month, Jenner said that she has spoken with the Trump administration about LGBT issues.