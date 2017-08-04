Uber, Lyft, PepsiCo and PayPal are among the companies calling on Governor Greg Abbott to drop his support for legislation that would restrict bathroom access for transgender people.

In a letter to the governor, the CEOs called the legislation “discriminatory.”

“No industry will remain untouched by the unnecessary harm that discriminatory laws will do to our competitiveness, to our ability to attract talent, and to our employees and their families.”

The CEOs also stressed the economic harm such laws cause.

“[W]e also have ample evidence of the long-term economic harm that these so-called 'bathroom bills' will cause,” the CEOs wrote.

The letter was also signed by CEOs from Neiman Marcus, JPMorgan Chase, Frito-Lay and Baker Hughes.

Abbott called lawmakers back to Austin for a special summer session to tackle 20 items, including the bathroom issue. While the Senate approved its version of the bill last week, the House has yet to take up the issue and House Speaker Joe Straus has been open about his opposition.

(Related: Texas House speaker cites suicide in opposing transgender bathroom access bill.)

According to The Dallas Morning News, 34 Fortune 500 companies have so far come out against the legislation, including Amazon.com, Apple, AT&T, American Airlines, Facebook, Halliburton and IBM.